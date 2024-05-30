Ruffer LLP Has $127.48 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362,524 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 4.7% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.42% of Ryanair worth $127,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.61. 278,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

