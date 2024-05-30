Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the April 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
NYSE RMT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
