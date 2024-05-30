Royal Bank of Canada Increases MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $23.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NYSE:MAX opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.32. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $992,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,540,000 shares of company stock worth $202,767,500 in the last three months. 11.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

