Roundview Capital LLC Sells 51,034 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,034 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

