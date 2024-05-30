Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 107.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

