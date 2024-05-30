Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

MCD traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

