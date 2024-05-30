Roundview Capital LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,189,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 89,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,653,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MKL stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,599.43. 33,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,534.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,471.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

