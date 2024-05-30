Roundview Capital LLC Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,058,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.76. 3,176,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,731. The company has a market cap of $389.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.