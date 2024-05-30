Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,193. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

