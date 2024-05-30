Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 342.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 8.6 %

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,256. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

