Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 342.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Down 8.6 %
OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,256. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Roscan Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.