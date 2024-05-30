Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $56.79. Approximately 431,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,303,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Roku by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

