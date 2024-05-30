Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.37. 566,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,359,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,474 shares of company stock worth $1,111,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.