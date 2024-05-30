Rocket Pool ETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $1.92 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $4,182.77 or 0.06114133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 512,854 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 512,847.38484056. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 4,183.96787559 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,410,829.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

