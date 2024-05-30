Robert W. Baird Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $295.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.85. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

