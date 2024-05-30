Robert J. Mcdowell Sells 1,243 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

