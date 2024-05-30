Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Short Interest Update

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDZNW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. 20,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,585. Roadzen has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

