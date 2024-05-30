Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Short Interest Update

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RDZNW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. 20,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,585. Roadzen has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
