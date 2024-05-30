RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
RLI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
RLI Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE RLI opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RLI
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.