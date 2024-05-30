Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.30

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.30 and last traded at C$29.36, with a volume of 28209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total transaction of C$138,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$6,422. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

