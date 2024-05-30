RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 4.6%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $264.61 and last traded at $264.12. Approximately 94,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 664,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.15.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $24,295,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

