Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Down to $109.75

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.75, but opened at $105.00. Revvity shares last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 277,798 shares changing hands.

RVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Revvity Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

