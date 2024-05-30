Reviewing Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 50.51% 17.86% 12.07% Westwood Holdings Group 13.39% 12.53% 10.10%

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vinci Partners Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Westwood Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.26 $44.19 million $0.81 13.09 Westwood Holdings Group $89.79 million 1.26 $10.57 million $1.36 8.93

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Westwood Holdings Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

