Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Genuity Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Genuity Capital Markets from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Genuity Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QSR. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 660,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,629. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,167,000 after buying an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

