Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Flanigan’s Enterprises (BDL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN: BDL):

5/28/2024 – Flanigan’s Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

