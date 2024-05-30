Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 30th (A, AAL, AAP, AAPL, ABNB, AI, ANF, AVB, BMEA, CDNS)

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 30th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $151.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $126.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $141.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $131.00 to $134.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $193.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $185.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $146.00 to $144.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $111.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $295.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $345.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $243.00 to $256.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Stephens from $107.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $7.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $249.00 to $235.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $168.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $243.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $126.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $4.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $13.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 330 ($4.21). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $191.00 to $208.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $80.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $163.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 428 ($5.47) to GBX 455 ($5.81). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $57.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.