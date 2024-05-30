Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 30th (A, AAL, AAP, AAPL, ABNB, AI, ANF, AVB, BMEA, CDNS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 30th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $151.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $126.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $141.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $131.00 to $134.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $193.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $185.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $146.00 to $144.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $111.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $295.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $345.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $243.00 to $256.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Stephens from $107.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $7.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $249.00 to $235.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $168.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $243.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $126.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $4.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $13.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 330 ($4.21). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $191.00 to $208.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $80.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $163.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 428 ($5.47) to GBX 455 ($5.81). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $57.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

