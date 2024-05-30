Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,703,500 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 1,580,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.7 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of RNECF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

