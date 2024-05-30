Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,703,500 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 1,580,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.7 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of RNECF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 2,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
