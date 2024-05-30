ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $65.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00123412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

