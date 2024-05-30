Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,331,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

