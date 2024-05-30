Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sweetgreen (SG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) in the last few weeks:
- 5/15/2024 – Sweetgreen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
NYSE:SG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,012. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.22.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Sweetgreen
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Smart for Life Stock is Not a Smart Buy: Target for Short Sellers
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.