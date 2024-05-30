Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sweetgreen (SG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2024 – Sweetgreen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Sweetgreen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Sweetgreen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE:SG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,012. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 382,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

