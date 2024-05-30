REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RPGRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505. REA Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

