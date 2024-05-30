RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RE/MAX

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $42,206.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at $676,087.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $116,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 151,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 29.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 94,758 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

NYSE RMAX opened at $7.96 on Friday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. Research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.