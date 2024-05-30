Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
RAVE opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
