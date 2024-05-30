Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 302,571.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE RRC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

