Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $3.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

