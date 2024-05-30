Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
OTCMKTS QABSY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
About Qantas Airways
