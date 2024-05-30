Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

OTCMKTS QABSY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

