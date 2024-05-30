Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Proximus Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Proximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.0919 dividend. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

