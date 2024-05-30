Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Potbelly currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Potbelly stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $260.50 million, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 859,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 224.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 28.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $2,208,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

