Polymesh (POLYX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.25 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $223.87 million and $31.25 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymesh has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,055,807,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,055,543,061.272792 with 850,993,846.473738 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.44109903 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $21,667,857.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

