Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of POLA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

