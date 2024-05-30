POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.02

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 580280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
POET Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $693.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
