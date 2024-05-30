Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXLW. StockNews.com raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 487,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,014. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.