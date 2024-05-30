Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 3.8%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. 313,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,484,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $917.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

