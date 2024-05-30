Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 399838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £93.99 million, a PE ratio of -266.67, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £963.12 ($1,230.04). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,745 shares of company stock worth $292,059. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

