Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 5.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

