PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 771.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PCLOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 2,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

