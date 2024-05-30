Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.31. Approximately 9,200,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,029,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

