Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.