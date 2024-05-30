Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 104,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,063,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

