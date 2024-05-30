Paula Bell Buys 67 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £124.62 ($159.16).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Paula Bell acquired 64 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($159.39).

On Monday, March 11th, Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($60,440.15).

Spirent Communications Price Performance

LON SPT opened at GBX 183.30 ($2.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.60). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.98) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.20) to GBX 199 ($2.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

