Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,011 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 205% compared to the average volume of 9,842 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 7,271,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,497. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.