Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PAFRF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Pan African Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.