Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PAFRF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

